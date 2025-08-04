Kaspi.kz Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Expansions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kaspi.kz JSC Sponsored ADR RegS ( (KSPI) ) has issued an announcement.

Kaspi.kz reported strong financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, with significant growth in revenue and net income. The company saw a 20% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 14% rise in net income for the second quarter, driven by robust customer engagement and transaction growth. Key highlights include the expansion of Kaspi Pay’s market through integrations with local banks and AliPay+, and the launch of Kaspi Restaurants to enhance merchant services. The Marketplace Platform also showed impressive growth, particularly in e-Grocery and advertising revenue. Kaspi.kz completed its acquisition of Hepsiburada, with plans to further integrate and improve its operations in Türkiye. The company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, aiming for a 15% net income increase in 2025, and is preparing for future expansion with the anticipated acquisition of Rabobank A.Ş.

The most recent analyst rating on (KSPI) stock is a Buy with a $183.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kaspi.kz JSC Sponsored ADR RegS stock, see the KSPI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KSPI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KSPI is a Outperform.

Kaspi.kz presents a compelling valuation with strong financial performance, but technical indicators suggest caution with a bearish market trend. Earnings call highlights growth but also underscores regulatory and macroeconomic challenges, leading to a balanced overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on KSPI stock, click here.

More about Kaspi.kz JSC Sponsored ADR RegS

Kaspi.kz JSC is a prominent financial technology company operating primarily in Kazakhstan, known for its Kaspi.kz and Kaspi Pay Super Apps. The company provides a range of services including payments, e-commerce, and fintech solutions, and holds a significant stake in Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye. Kaspi.kz focuses on enhancing consumer and merchant engagement through innovative digital solutions and expanding its market presence both locally and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 301,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.54B

For a thorough assessment of KSPI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue