Karora Resources Unveils High-Grade Nickel Finds

Karora Resources Inc. has reported promising initial results from their 50C infill drilling program at Beta Hunt, showcasing high-grade nickel intercepts, such as 13.7% Ni over 2.6 meters. These findings suggest the potential for significant expansion of the 50C Nickel Mineral Resource, which remains open along strike with prospects to extend up to 3km. The company’s dual-infrastructure capability enables efficient mining of both gold and nickel, enhancing operational flexibility.

