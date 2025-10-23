Karoon Energy Issues Performance Rights to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Karoon Energy Ltd ( (AU:KAR) ) has issued an announcement.

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced the issuance of 76,322 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, which are set to expire on December 31, 2028. These securities are unquoted and subject to transfer restrictions until the restrictions are lifted, reflecting the company’s commitment to incentivizing its workforce and aligning employee interests with long-term company performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KAR) stock is a Buy with a A$2.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Karoon Energy Ltd stock, see the AU:KAR Stock Forecast page.

More about Karoon Energy Ltd

Karoon Energy Ltd is a company operating in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas resources. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and engages in activities that support the development and commercialization of energy resources.

Average Trading Volume: 3,873,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.04B

Learn more about KAR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue