Karoon Energy Appoints Carri Lockhart as New CEO

Karoon Energy Ltd ( (AU:KAR) ) just unveiled an update.

Karoon Energy Ltd has appointed Ms. Carri Lockhart as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective from November 3, 2025. Ms. Lockhart, who has over 30 years of experience in the energy sector, will lead the company as it prepares to take over operatorship of the Baúna FPSO in Brazil and pursue growth opportunities in Brazil and the US. Her extensive experience in managing large-scale operations and strategic growth is expected to drive Karoon’s next phase of development, enhancing shareholder value and strengthening the company’s market position.

Karoon Energy Ltd is an energy company focused on the oil and gas industry, with operations primarily in Brazil and the US. The company is involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas, with a strategic emphasis on organic growth opportunities and managing key farm-downs in the Southern Santos Basin.

