Karen Ries Promoted to Chief Accounting Officer at Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has elevated Karen Ries to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, starting March 1, 2024. Ries, with a solid track record in financial leadership roles, previously served as the Global Controller for the company, and has extensive experience in the industry, including positions at Univar Solutions and AbbVie, Inc. Her comprehensive executive compensation package reflects the standard market value for her new position, ensuring she’s rewarded for her expertise and contributions to the company’s financial operations.

