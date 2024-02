Sonendo (SONX) has released an update.

Karen McGinnis has decided to step down from her roles as a director of Sonendo, Inc. and as a member of both the Audit and Compensation Committees, effective March 31, 2024. Her departure is amicable, with no disputes or disagreements cited, and the company has acknowledged her committed service with appreciation.

