Karelian Diamond Edges Closer to Diamond Source

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC has successfully completed a detailed excavation program in the Kuhmo region, collecting twenty-one glacial till samples for analysis, which could potentially lead to the discovery of the source of a previously found green diamond. The company is now preparing for a drilling program in the winter, depending on the results of the mineral analysis, which aims to further explore the identified kimberlitic targets. This advancement is a promising move towards uncovering new diamond sources in Finland.

