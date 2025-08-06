Kao Corporation Reports Strong First Half 2025 Financial Results and Raises Full-Year Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Kao ( (JP:4452) ).

Kao Corporation reported a 2.7% increase in net sales and a significant 19.9% rise in operating income for the first half of 2025, indicating strong operational performance. The company has revised its forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, projecting a 3.8% increase in net sales and a 12.5% rise in operating income, reflecting positive market positioning and growth expectations.

More about Kao

Kao Corporation is a leading company in the consumer goods industry, primarily known for its beauty care, health care, and home care products. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions and sustainable products to meet the needs of its global customer base.

Average Trading Volume: 1,320,187

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3177.2B

