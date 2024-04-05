Kanzhun Limited Announces Share Capital Changes

Kanzhun Ltd. Sponsored Adr (BZ) has released an update.

Kanzhun Limited has recently made changes to its issued share capital, which included the repurchase of 275,462 American depository shares and the issuance of Class A ordinary shares under its share award scheme. The changes resulted in a significant discount to the market price, with some shares issued at a 100% discount. The company has confirmed that all transactions have been authorized by its board of directors and comply with listing rules and legal requirements.

For further insights into BZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.