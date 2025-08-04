Kantone Holdings Announces Leadership Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kantone Holdings ( (HK:1059) ) has provided an update.

Kantone Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the resignation of Ms. To Yin Fong Cecilica from her roles as executive director, chairperson of the Investment Committee, and authorised representative, effective from August 2, 2025. The company has expressed gratitude for her contributions and appointed Mr. Chan Koon Wa as her successor in these roles, aiming to ensure a smooth transition in leadership.

More about Kantone Holdings

YTD Price Performance: 5.56%

Average Trading Volume: 527,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$142.5M

Find detailed analytics on 1059 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

