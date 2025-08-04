Kantone Holdings Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kantone Holdings ( (HK:1059) ) has provided an announcement.

Kantone Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles they hold within the company. The board includes Mr. Chan Koon Wa as the Chairman and three independent non-executive directors: Mr. Leung Man Fai, Ms. Chung Sau Wai Ada, and Mr. Ip Wai Lun William. The company has also established four committees: Audit, Human Resources and Remuneration, Nomination, and Investment, with specific directors assigned to each. This announcement highlights the company’s governance structure, which is crucial for maintaining transparency and accountability, potentially impacting its market perception and stakeholder confidence.

More about Kantone Holdings

YTD Price Performance: 5.56%

Average Trading Volume: 527,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$142.5M

