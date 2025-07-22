Kansai Electric Resumes Survey for Mihama Nuclear Plant Successor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Kansai Electric Power Company ( (JP:9503) ) is now available.

Kansai Electric Power Company has announced the resumption of a voluntary on-site survey to evaluate the feasibility of constructing a successor plant for the Mihama Nuclear Power Station. This initiative aligns with Japan’s strategic energy plans and the company’s goal of sustainable nuclear power use. The survey will assess the site’s geomorphic and geological characteristics to ensure compliance with new regulatory requirements. The decision to construct the plant will consider various factors beyond the survey results, including advancements in reactor technology and the business environment. The company emphasizes safety and community cooperation in its nuclear power operations.

The Kansai Electric Power Company is a major player in the energy industry, primarily focusing on the generation and distribution of electricity. The company is involved in nuclear power generation and is committed to sustainable energy practices, as outlined in its ‘Zero Carbon Vision 2050’.

