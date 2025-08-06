Kangda International Engages in Strategic Finance Lease Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd ( (HK:6136) ) just unveiled an update.

Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd has entered into a finance lease agreement where it will sell assets worth RMB30,000,000 to a lessor and lease them back for 72 months. This transaction, along with previous similar agreements, constitutes a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, reflecting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to optimize asset management.

More about Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd

Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd is involved in the environmental protection industry, focusing on finance leasing for environmental projects in the People’s Republic of China.

Average Trading Volume: 2,576,740

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$877.3M

