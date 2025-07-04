Kangda International Details Finance Lease Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd ( (HK:6136) ) has provided an update.

Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd has provided additional details regarding its Finance Lease Agreement, which involves lease interests determined by the current lending and interest rate environment. The agreement includes fees and expenses consistent with the company’s other financial arrangements, reflecting a stable financial strategy.

More about Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd

Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on environmental services. It operates in the environmental industry, providing solutions and services that address environmental issues.

Average Trading Volume: 466,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$791.7M

Learn more about 6136 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue