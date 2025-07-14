Kandenko Co., Ltd. Announces Treasury Stock Disposal for Director Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Kandenko Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1942) ) is now available.

Kandenko Co., Ltd. has announced a disposal of treasury stock as part of a restricted stock-based compensation plan for its directors. This move aims to align the directors’ interests with shareholders by tying compensation to stock performance, thereby incentivizing directors to enhance corporate value and contribute to stock price appreciation.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1942) stock is a Buy with a Yen2720.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kandenko Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:1942 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kandenko Co., Ltd.

Kandenko Co., Ltd. operates in the electrical engineering industry, primarily focusing on providing electrical construction services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its expertise in infrastructure development and maintenance.

YTD Price Performance: 46.45%

Average Trading Volume: 730,345

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen679.1B

