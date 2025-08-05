Kanamic Network Reports Strong Q3 Financial Results with Strategic Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kanamic Network Co., LTD. ( (JP:3939) ) has issued an announcement.

Kanamic Network Co., Ltd. reported a 10% increase in net sales and a 14% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025. The company also announced the inclusion of THE WORLD MANAGEMENT PTE LTD in its consolidation scope, indicating strategic expansion efforts. The financial results reflect a robust performance with improved capital adequacy ratio, suggesting strengthened financial stability and growth prospects.

More about Kanamic Network Co., LTD.

Kanamic Network Co., Ltd. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing network solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Prime stock exchange and is recognized for its innovative approach in the digital solutions space.

Average Trading Volume: 89,740

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen20.91B

For detailed information about 3939 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue