Kameda Seika Updates Growth Strategy with Focus on U.S. Expansion

Kameda Seika Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2220) ) has provided an announcement.

Kameda Seika Co., Ltd. has updated its Medium-to-Long-Term Growth Strategy 2030, emphasizing the importance of the United States for its overseas expansion. The company has made TH FOODS, INC. a consolidated subsidiary and revised its growth strategy in North America. In response to significant changes in the business environment, including rising raw rice prices, Kameda Seika is also reviewing its domestic business plans. The updated strategy includes revised financial targets for 2030, aiming for increased net sales and adjusted operating profit.

More about Kameda Seika Co., Ltd.

Kameda Seika Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, focusing primarily on the production and distribution of rice crackers and related food products. The company is actively expanding its market presence, particularly in the United States, as part of its strategic growth initiatives.

