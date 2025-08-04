Kameda Seika Revises Q1 FY2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kameda Seika Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2220) ) has issued an update.

Kameda Seika Co., Ltd. announced a correction to its previously released consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The correction involves adjustments to numerical data, specifically affecting the year-on-year change in net income attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. This correction reflects a significant decrease in the growth rate of net income, which may impact stakeholders’ expectations and the company’s financial outlook.

More about Kameda Seika Co., Ltd.

Kameda Seika Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of rice crackers and other snack foods. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code 2220.

Average Trading Volume: 54,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen96.25B

Find detailed analytics on 2220 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

