KalVista Pharmaceuticals Secures Funding to Advance Clinical Programs

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has partnered with several underwriters, including Jefferies LLC and Leerink Partners LLC, to sell over 7 million shares and pre-funded warrants, raising around $150.1 million. This capital will mainly support the clinical development of sebetralstat, their leading product candidate, and other preclinical programs. The offering, priced at $15.25 per share, is expected to close by February 20, 2024, bolstering KalVista’s financial position to advance its pharmaceutical endeavors.

