Kaltura Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance and Strategic Moves

Kaltura, Inc. ( (KLTR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kaltura, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kaltura, Inc. is a leading provider of video experience cloud solutions, specializing in AI-infused video products for enterprise and media sectors, enhancing customer and employee engagement. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Kaltura announced a slight decrease in revenue to $43.9 million, while achieving record adjusted EBITDA profit and strong operating cash flow. The company also highlighted strategic moves, including the acquisition of eSelf.ai and a significant share repurchase from Goldman Sachs. Key financial metrics showed a stable subscription revenue and improved gross margins, with a notable reduction in operating losses compared to the previous year. Kaltura’s strategic initiatives, such as closing multiple six-figure deals and launching new AI-driven products, reflect its commitment to growth and innovation. Looking ahead, Kaltura remains optimistic about its future, projecting growth in new bookings and continued customer consolidation around its platform, supported by its expanding AI capabilities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue