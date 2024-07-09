Kalium Lakes Announces New Director’s Holdings

Kalium Lakes Ltd (AU:KLL) has released an update.

Kalium Lakes Ltd has disclosed that newly appointed director Richard Campbell Brien, who took his position on June 29, 2024, currently holds no securities in the company. This initial director’s interest notice, in compliance with listing rule 3.19A.1 and the Corporations Act, indicates that Brien neither holds any direct registered securities nor has interests in any contracts associated with the company at the time of his appointment.

