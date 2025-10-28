Kalina Power Limited Announces Virtual AGM for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kalina Power Limited ( (AU:KPO) ) has issued an announcement.

Kalina Power Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, which will be held virtually. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on important resolutions affecting their holdings, with detailed instructions provided for accessing the meeting online.

More about Kalina Power Limited

YTD Price Performance: 100%

Average Trading Volume: 2,984,005

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$58.66M

