Kali Metals Strengthens Position with New Gold Discovery and Lithium Exploration

Kali Metals Limited ( (AU:KM1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kali Metals Limited reported a strong cash position of $5.13 million at the end of the September 2025 quarter, having completed a capital raising of A$1.2 million. The company made significant progress at its Marble Bar Project, identifying a new high-grade gold area, the Churchill Gold Prospect, which extends the cumulative gold-bearing zone to approximately 3km. Additionally, the Higginsville Lithium Project saw the recommencement of a soil sampling program aimed at generating new drill-ready lithium targets. These developments position Kali Metals favorably in the mining sector, potentially enhancing its exploration capabilities and market presence.

Kali Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold and lithium exploration. The company is actively engaged in projects such as the Marble Bar Gold Project and the Higginsville Lithium Project, with a market focus on expanding its mineral exploration activities in Australia.

