Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Expands Exploration at Lighthorse Discovery

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited ( (AU:KAL) ) has provided an update.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited has expanded its exploration efforts around the Lighthorse discovery by defining new target areas along a previously untested 13 km geological corridor. The company plans to conduct a series of drilling programs to explore the potential magnitude of the gold mineralisation system, which could significantly impact its operations and industry standing if successful.

More about Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (KalGold) operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and discovery. The company is engaged in identifying and developing gold mineralisation opportunities, particularly around its Lighthorse discovery.

YTD Price Performance: 320.0%

Average Trading Volume: 4,924,412

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$24.61M

