Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Advances Pinjin Project with Expanded Drilling

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited ( (AU:KAL) ) just unveiled an update.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited has reported significant progress in its Pinjin Gold Project during the third quarter of 2025, notably extending the strike extent of the Lighthorse prospect through successful aircore drilling. The company has launched its largest RC drill program to confirm primary gold mineralization at several priority targets, including Lighthorse, Wessex, and Providence South. The company’s financial position has strengthened with a $5 million cash balance and no debt, bolstered by $2.2 million from exercised options. The ongoing drilling programs and recent geophysical surveys are expected to generate strong news flow, potentially enhancing KalGold’s industry positioning and stakeholder value.

More about Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited, trading as KalGold, operates in the gold mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of gold deposits. The company’s primary projects are located in the Laverton Tectonic Zone, northeast of Kalgoorlie, Australia, with a market focus on expanding gold mineralization and enhancing resource potential.

Average Trading Volume: 1,409,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$31.84M

For an in-depth examination of KAL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue