Kakaku.com Reports Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments

Kakaku ( (JP:2371) ) has issued an update.

Kakaku.com Inc. reported a 23.4% increase in revenue year-on-year for Q2, though operating profit decreased by 1.4%. The company saw moderate revenue and profit growth in its core platform, Kakaku.com, and strong performance in Tabelog’s online reservations. Despite a segment loss in Kyujin Box due to brand investment, revenue growth exceeded expectations. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand investment in Kyujin Box to drive overall revenue growth, despite an anticipated decline in profit.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2371) stock is a Buy with a Yen2855.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kakaku stock, see the JP:2371 Stock Forecast page.

Kakaku.com Inc. operates in the digital services industry, offering a range of online platforms including price comparison, restaurant reservations through Tabelog, and job listing services via Kyujin Box. The company focuses on leveraging digital solutions to enhance consumer experiences and drive growth across its various segments.

Average Trading Volume: 860,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen540B

