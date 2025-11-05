Kakaku.com Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kakaku ( (JP:2371) ) has issued an update.

Kakaku.com, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a 23.4% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a slight decline in operating profit and profit before income taxes, indicating potential challenges in cost management or market conditions. The company also announced a stable dividend payout and maintained its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, suggesting confidence in its long-term financial strategy.

More about Kakaku

Kakaku.com, Inc. operates in the digital services industry, primarily focusing on providing price comparison and consumer information services through its online platforms. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to serve both individual consumers and institutional investors.

Average Trading Volume: 860,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen540B

