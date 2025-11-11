Kajima Corporation Revises Financial Forecasts Upward Amid Strong Domestic Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kajima ( (JP:1812) ) has shared an update.

Kajima Corporation has revised its financial and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting improved business performance. The company anticipates increased revenues and income, driven by strong performance in its domestic construction and real estate sales sectors, although overseas income is expected to fall short due to rescheduled property sales.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1812) stock is a Buy with a Yen5269.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kajima stock, see the JP:1812 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kajima

Kajima Corporation operates in the construction industry, focusing on civil engineering and building construction. The company also engages in real estate sales, with a market focus that includes both domestic and international operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,491,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2497.5B

See more insights into 1812 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue