Kajima Corporation Reports Q2 FY2025 Financial Results and Strategic Expansion

Kajima ( (JP:1812) ) just unveiled an update.

Kajima Corporation has announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company reported a significant year-on-year change in revenues and net income, with notable revisions to its financial forecasts. The announcement highlights the inclusion of four new companies in its consolidation scope, indicating strategic expansion. These developments suggest a positive impact on Kajima’s market positioning and potential implications for stakeholders, reflecting the company’s adaptability and growth strategy in the competitive construction industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1812) stock is a Buy with a Yen5269.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kajima stock, see the JP:1812 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kajima

Kajima Corporation is a prominent player in the construction industry, listed on the Tokyo Prime and Nagoya Premier stock exchanges. The company is known for its comprehensive construction services, which include civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,491,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2497.5B

