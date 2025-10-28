Kaiser Reef Reports Promising Gold Drilling Results at Maldon Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Kaiser Reef Ltd ( (AU:KAU) ) is now available.

Kaiser Reef Limited has announced positive results from its diamond drilling program at the Union Hill Open Pit within the Maldon Gold Project. The drilling confirmed gold mineralization in 18 out of 19 effective holes, with significant intercepts indicating high-grade gold presence. The results support further exploration and development efforts, positioning the Maldon Gold Project as a key growth asset for Kaiser Reef. The company plans to re-establish underground exploration platforms and continue drilling to explore unmined extensions, which could enhance its operational capacity and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KAU) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Kaiser Reef Ltd

Kaiser Reef Limited is a company operating in the gold mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold projects. Its primary operations are centered around the Maldon Gold Project, which includes historical underground mines and an operating processing plant at Porcupine Flat. The company aims to expand its exploration efforts and enhance its gold production capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 3,146,900

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$181.1M

