Kaiser Reef Boosts Henty Gold Mine Reserves by 29%

An announcement from Kaiser Reef Ltd ( (AU:KAU) ) is now available.

Kaiser Reef Limited has announced a 29% increase in Ore Reserves at its Henty Gold Mine, bringing the total to 199,000 ounces of gold. This update, along with a steady Mineral Resource Estimate of 438,000 ounces, signifies a prolonged mine life of over six years, with a target of producing over 30,000 ounces annually. The company is enhancing its operations by introducing a second diamond drill for exploration and resource extension, increasing processing rates, and improving equipment to boost performance. These strategic moves are part of Kaiser’s transformation into a profitable gold producer, providing a solid foundation for future growth.

More about Kaiser Reef Ltd

Kaiser Reef Limited is a company in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold production. The company operates the Henty Gold Mine, an underground operation located in Tasmania, Australia, and is committed to expanding its resource base and increasing production efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 3,003,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$210.8M

