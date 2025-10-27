Kaiser Aluminum Prices $500M Senior Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kaiser Aluminum ( (KALU) ) has shared an update.

On October 27, 2025, Kaiser Aluminum announced the pricing of $500 million in senior notes due 2034, with a 5.875% interest rate, in a private transaction. The proceeds will be used to redeem the company’s existing 4.625% senior notes due 2028, with the completion of the offering expected on November 5, 2025, subject to customary conditions. This financial maneuver is aimed at optimizing the company’s debt structure and potentially enhancing its financial flexibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (KALU) stock is a Buy with a $107.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kaiser Aluminum stock, see the KALU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KALU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KALU is a Outperform.

Kaiser Aluminum’s stock is supported by strong technical momentum and a positive earnings call outlook. Financial performance shows improvement but is offset by high leverage and cash flow concerns. Valuation is reasonable but not exceptionally attractive.

More about Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The company serves global customers with engineered solutions for aerospace, high-strength packaging, general engineering, automotive extrusions, and other industrial applications. Founded in 1946, Kaiser Aluminum is known for its quality, innovation, and service, and its stock is part of the Russell 2000 and S&P Small Cap 600 indices.

Average Trading Volume: 125,276

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.55B

