Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Announces Board Changes

Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2168) ) has shared an update.

Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Ltd. announced a change in its board of directors, with the resignation of Mr. Li Haiming as an executive director to pursue personal endeavors, effective July 10, 2025. The company has appointed Mr. Liu Lihao as the new executive director, bringing extensive experience from his previous roles within the Kaisa Group and other real estate firms. This change is expected to bring fresh leadership and potentially impact the company’s strategic direction, aligning with the broader objectives of the Kaisa Group.

More about Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Ltd.

Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in property management and related services. It operates as part of the Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., a major player in the real estate sector, with a focus on the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 37,252

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$231.2M

