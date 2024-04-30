Kairos Minerals Surveys Indicate Rare Earth Potential

Kairos Minerals Limited (AU:KAI) has released an update.

Kairos Minerals Limited has announced promising results from a gravity survey at their Roe Hills Project, indicating potential rare earth mineralisation from buried syenites. Meanwhile, their Mt York Gold Project shows a resource estimate of 1.6 Moz gold, and the company is exploring options to maximize shareholder value, including development, sale, or partnership. The company also reported a healthy cash position of $5.59M as of March 2024.

For further insights into AU:KAI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.