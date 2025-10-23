Kairos Minerals Issues New Shares Under Regulatory Exemption

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kairos Minerals ( (AU:KAI) ) just unveiled an update.

Kairos Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 673,478,046 fully paid ordinary shares, which are exempt from the on-sale restrictions under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001. This move indicates the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and suggests a strategic step in its financial operations, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Kairos Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker KAI.

