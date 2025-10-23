Kairos Minerals Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Kairos Minerals ( (AU:KAI) ) is now available.

Kairos Minerals Limited has announced the application for quotation of 673,478,046 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially enhancing the company’s capital structure and market presence, which could have implications for its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KAI) stock is a Buy with a A$0.09 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kairos Minerals stock, see the AU:KAI Stock Forecast page.

More about Kairos Minerals

Kairos Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in discovering and advancing gold and other mineral deposits, positioning itself within the resource sector to capitalize on market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 9,367,652

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$115.8M

