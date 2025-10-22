Kairos Minerals Advances Mt York Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kairos Minerals ( (AU:KAI) ) has provided an announcement.

Kairos Minerals has released a presentation regarding its Mt York Gold Project in Pilbara, Western Australia, which currently holds a resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold. The announcement is aimed at informing investors about the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its resource base, potentially impacting its market position and offering insights into future growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KAI) stock is a Buy with a A$0.09 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kairos Minerals stock, see the AU:KAI Stock Forecast page.

Kairos Minerals is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly gold. The company is engaged in projects located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 9,166,078

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$115.8M

