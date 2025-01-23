Kafelaku Coffee Strengthens Internal Controls Post-Acquisition Incident

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Li Bao Ge Group Ltd. ( (HK:1869) ) has provided an announcement.

Kafelaku Coffee Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced a supplemental update regarding its acquisition of land use rights. Following an internal incident where compliance with listing rules was not adequately followed, the company has taken several remedial actions. These include terminating the responsible project manager, revising internal control manuals, and scheduling mandatory compliance training for managerial staff. These measures aim to strengthen the company’s internal controls and ensure adherence to listing rules, potentially impacting its operational transparency and stakeholder trust.

YTD Price Performance: 0.77%

Average Trading Volume: 476,093

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$184.7M

