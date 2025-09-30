K Wave Media Unveils Entertainment Tokenization Platform with Galaxy Digital Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

K WAVE MEDIA ( (KWM) ) has issued an announcement.

On September 29, 2025, K Wave Media announced a strategic investment from Galaxy Digital to develop one of the first entertainment tokenization platforms. This initiative, which includes a $1 million equity investment and warrants for additional shares, aims to transform capital raising and fan engagement in entertainment. The platform will accept Bitcoin for payments and investments, and has already secured participation from 38 leading Korean content producers. This move positions K Wave Media at the forefront of digital finance in the entertainment sector, leveraging Korean media’s global influence and Web3 innovation.

More about K WAVE MEDIA

K Wave Media is a Korean cultural innovation and digital asset company focused on developing entertainment tokenization platforms. The company aims to revolutionize the entertainment industry by offering tools like revenue-sharing tokens and smart contract-based royalty distribution, catering to both creators and investors.

Average Trading Volume: 534,115

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $158.7M

