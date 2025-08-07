K. Wah International Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from K Wah International Holdings ( (HK:0173) ) is now available.

K. Wah International Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 21, 2025, to approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0173) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.72 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on K Wah International Holdings stock, see the HK:0173 Stock Forecast page.

More about K Wah International Holdings

K. Wah International Holdings Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company is involved in various projects across Hong Kong and other regions, providing residential and commercial properties.

Average Trading Volume: 2,231,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.09B

For a thorough assessment of 0173 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

