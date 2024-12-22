K-TIG’s Strategic Acquisition Boosts ASX Relisting Plans

K-TIG Ltd (AU:KTG) has released an update.
Powerhouse Ventures Limited (PVL) has made a strategic investment in Metal Powder Works, which is being acquired by K-TIG Limited. This acquisition, facilitated by PVL, positions K-TIG to relist on the ASX with a significant fundraising plan for 2025. The collaboration aims to expand capabilities in additive manufacturing and defense technology.
