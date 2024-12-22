K-TIG’s Strategic Acquisition Boosts ASX Relisting Plans

K-TIG Ltd (AU:KTG) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Powerhouse Ventures Limited (PVL) has made a strategic investment in Metal Powder Works, which is being acquired by K-TIG Limited. This acquisition, facilitated by PVL, positions K-TIG to relist on the ASX with a significant fundraising plan for 2025. The collaboration aims to expand capabilities in additive manufacturing and defense technology.

For further insights into AU:KTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.