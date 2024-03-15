K-Bro Linen Announces March Dividend, Expands Services

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) has released an update.

K-Bro Linen Inc., Canada’s leading laundry and linen service provider, has declared a dividend of 10 cents per share for March 2024, payable on April 15 to shareholders on record as of March 31. The company operates ten facilities across Canada and has expanded into the Scottish market, serving a broad range of sectors with laundry and linen processing services. This move underlines K-Bro’s continuous commitment to returning value to its shareholders while maintaining its stronghold in the industry.

