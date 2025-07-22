JZR Gold Completes $1.8 Million Private Placement to Boost Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jazz Resources ( (TSE:JZR) ) has shared an announcement.

JZR Gold Inc. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement offering, raising CAD$1,800,000, which exceeded the initial target due to high investor interest. The funds will be used to support the operations of its 800 tonne-per-day gravimetric mill and further exploration of the Vila Nova Gold project, with plans for operational updates soon.

JZR Gold Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and production. The company is engaged in projects such as the Vila Nova Gold project in Amapa State, Brazil, and manages operations of a gravimetric mill.

