JY Grandmark Holdings Limited Addresses Financial Concerns with Strategic Measures

JY Grandmark Holdings Limited ( (HK:2231) ) has issued an update.

JY Grandmark Holdings Limited has provided updates on its efforts to address a Disclaimer Opinion issued by auditors due to uncertainties about its ability to continue as a going concern. The company has been negotiating with lenders to renew and extend repayment terms for its borrowings, successfully extending repayment dates and renegotiating terms for significant amounts. Additionally, the company is adjusting its pre-sales and sales activities to meet market demands and accelerate the collection of sales proceeds, aiming to improve its financial position and liquidity.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2231) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about JY Grandmark Holdings Limited

JY Grandmark Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the real estate industry. It focuses on property development and sales, with a market emphasis on pre-sales and sales of properties under development and completed properties held for sale.

Average Trading Volume: 840,108

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$311.1M



