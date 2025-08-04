JX Energy Ltd. Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from JX Energy Ltd. ( (HK:3395) ) is now available.

JX Energy Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 13, 2025, in Calgary, Canada, to approve the interim results for the first half of 2025 and consider the recommendation for an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will determine the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about JX Energy Ltd.

JX Energy Ltd. is a company incorporated under the laws of Alberta, focusing on the energy sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 3395.

Average Trading Volume: 6,592,569

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$230.1M

