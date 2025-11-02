JX Energy Ltd. Announces Loan Capitalization Agreement with New Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JX Energy Ltd. ( (HK:3395) ) has issued an announcement.

JX Energy Ltd. has entered into a Loan Capitalization Agreement with Jixing Energy and Mr. Liu, settling a shareholder’s loan and part of a debt by issuing 210 million new shares. This move, which involves a significant portion of the company’s share capital, is a connected transaction under the Listing Rules and requires approval from independent shareholders, with Mr. Liu abstaining from voting due to his material interest.

More about JX Energy Ltd.

JX Energy Ltd. is a company incorporated under the laws of Alberta, focusing on the energy sector. The company is involved in energy production and related services, with a market presence indicated by its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,368,189

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$184.9M

