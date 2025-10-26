JX Energy Ltd. Announces Key Executive Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JX Energy Ltd. ( (HK:3395) ) just unveiled an update.

JX Energy Ltd. has announced significant changes in its executive leadership, with the resignation of CFO and joint company secretary Ms. Tara Suzanne Leray, and joint company secretary and authorized representative Ms. Chau Hing Ling, effective October 31, 2025. Ms. Jun Xiang and Ms. Suen Pui Chun Hannah have been appointed to succeed them, bringing extensive experience in financial management and corporate governance. These changes are expected to impact the company’s operations and strategic direction positively, as the new appointees bring a wealth of experience in the oil and gas sector and corporate services.

More about JX Energy Ltd.

JX Energy Ltd. is a company incorporated under the laws of Alberta, operating in the oil and gas industry. It specializes in financial management and accounting services for mineral companies in Canada and the People’s Republic of China.

Average Trading Volume: 2,407,412

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$178.8M

