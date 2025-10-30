JX Energy Ltd. Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JX Energy Ltd. ( (HK:3395) ) has shared an announcement.

JX Energy Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles and functions. The board comprises executive directors Yongtan Liu and Binyou Dai, and independent non-executive directors Kit Man To, Zhanpeng Kong, and Jia Wei. The announcement also details the membership of the board committees, with Yongtan Liu, Kit Man To, and Jia Wei holding key positions in the Audit and Risk, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees respectively.

JX Energy Ltd. is a company incorporated under the laws of Alberta, focusing on the energy sector. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong with a stock code of 3395.

Average Trading Volume: 2,383,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$187.9M

