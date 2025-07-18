JX Advanced Metals Secures Certification for Semiconductor Supply Assurance Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JX Advanced Metals Corporation ( (JP:5016) ) has issued an update.

JX Advanced Metals Corporation has received certification from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry for its supply assurance plan related to sputtering targets for semiconductors. This plan includes a capital investment in a new factory in Hitachinaka City, which will expand production capacity to meet anticipated demand growth. The company will receive a subsidy of up to 2.2 billion yen as part of this initiative, which aligns with its long-term vision to transform into a technology-oriented company and strengthen its role in the global semiconductor supply chain.

JX Advanced Metals Corporation operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on semiconductor materials such as sputtering targets. The company holds a significant global market share in advanced semiconductor materials and aims to contribute to social development and innovation as a global leader in this field.

