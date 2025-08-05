JX Advanced Metals Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from JX Advanced Metals Corporation ( (JP:5016) ) is now available.

JX Advanced Metals Corporation reported a notable increase in its financial performance for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 12.1% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 27.8% year-on-year. Despite a slight decrease in total assets and equity, the company revised its full-year financial forecasts, indicating a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected growth in net sales and profit attributable to owners.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5016) stock is a Buy with a Yen1200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JX Advanced Metals Corporation stock, see the JP:5016 Stock Forecast page.

More about JX Advanced Metals Corporation

JX Advanced Metals Corporation operates in the advanced metals industry, focusing on the production and distribution of metals and related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its significant contributions to the metals market.

Average Trading Volume: 5,787,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen820.2B

